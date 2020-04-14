The Triton

METSTRADE trade show gets new director

Niels Klarenbeek has been appointed new director of METSTRADE, a trade show for equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry. He succeeds Irene Dros and begins his position today.

Klarenbeek, 42, has worked 15 years with various international trade fairs in RAI Amsterdam, home of METSTRADE each November. He’s also a boater, sailing with his wife and two children on the Frisian lakes. 

For the past 10 years, he has been in the lead of Rematec, a portfolio serving the automotive parts remanufacturing industry with tradeshows in Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Guangzhou. 

In addition to METSTRADE, Klarenbeek will also be closely involved with IBEX, according to a press release. IBEX is the marine industry’s largest technical trade event in North America and is powered globally by METSTRADE. IBEX is owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and RAI Amsterdam.

“I have been working closely with Niels for several years and I have a lot of confidence in him”,  says Bas Dalm, Executive Vice President Exhibition & Sales RAI Amsterdam. “He is a connector, sees opportunities and with his exhibition experience and passion for the industry, the marine leisure industry has a strong ambassador.” 

