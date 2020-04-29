Where in the World

Monaco Marine yards reopen

Tanguy Ducros, chief commercial officer of Monaco Marine Group, emailed customers and clients yesterday to say that the remainder of its shipyards and marina have reopened.

“To date, there have been no cases of contamination within the staff, and we hope this has been the same for you,” he wrote.

Monaco Marine Group closed its sites on March 19 for the following reasons:

The health crisis and its uncertainties,

The supply chain of certain suppliers and subcontractors, which was no longer guaranteed, and

Navigation was prohibited.

“Today, we are able to control this crisis thanks to very strict safety instructions that have been implemented since April 15 by our teams,” Ducros wrote. “In addition, the supply chain is now assured, and navigation between shipyards is authorized.”

Monaco Marine Group has shipyards in La Ciotat, Antibes, Marseilles, La Seyne-Toulon, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Golfe de Saint Tropez and Saint-Laurent-du-Var as well as a marina in Monaco.