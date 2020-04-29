The Triton

Where in the World

Monaco Marine yards reopen

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Tanguy Ducros, chief commercial officer of Monaco Marine Group, emailed customers and clients yesterday to say that the remainder of its shipyards and marina have reopened.

“To date, there have been no cases of contamination within the staff, and we hope this has been the same for you,” he wrote.

Monaco Marine Group closed its sites on March 19 for the following reasons:

  • The health crisis and its uncertainties,
  • The supply chain of certain suppliers and subcontractors, which was no longer guaranteed, and
  • Navigation was prohibited.

“Today, we are able to control this crisis thanks to very strict safety instructions that have been implemented since April 15 by our teams,” Ducros wrote. “In addition, the supply chain is now assured, and navigation between shipyards is authorized.”

Monaco Marine Group has shipyards in La Ciotat, Antibes, Marseilles, La Seyne-Toulon, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Golfe de Saint Tropez and Saint-Laurent-du-Var as well as a marina in Monaco.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Yacht captain social media star shares life onboard

Yacht captain social media star shares life onboard

By Lauren Coles Capt. Tristan Mortlock, fondly known on social media as the “Super Yacht Captain,” has built a following through …

| , | 0 Comments
LMC tenants pull together to help first responders

LMC tenants pull together to help first responders

A handful of businesses inside Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale have teamed together to donate money, donate meals, and make …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Top Shelf: Pig roast tops off trip to Papua New Guinea

Top Shelf: Pig roast tops off trip to Papua New Guinea

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald “Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip, that started from this tropic …

| , , | 0 Comments
Foreign nationals in US on visa waiver program can get 30 more days

Foreign nationals in US on visa waiver program can get 30 more days

Visa Waiver Program travelers to the United States who have been granted satisfactory departure may apply for an additional 30-day …

| , | 0 Comments