MYBA seats new board

On Tuesday, members of MYBA, a Mediterranean-based association of yacht sales and charter brokers, voted in a new slate of board members with one of the best levels of participation in recent years, according to an association press release.
“We are happy to announce the new composition, which is already in effect and ready to take on new challenges,” MYBA President Gaye Joyeau-Bourgeois said. “Now, more than ever, our industry needs to present a united front, and we are fortunate to have such experienced and responsible professionals amidst our ranks who are willing to lead the way.”
In addition to Joyeau-Bourgeois, the new MYBA board is as follows:
Macpherson and Dolling are new to the board. Carole Calviera has been re-appointed as MYBA’s treasurer and Coralyn Tracey as its general secretary.