MYBA seats new board

On Tuesday, members of MYBA, a Mediterranean-based association of yacht sales and charter brokers, voted in a new slate of board members with one of the best levels of participation in recent years, according to an association press release.

“We are happy to announce the new composition, which is already in effect and ready to take on new challenges,” MYBA President Gaye Joyeau-Bourgeois said. “Now, more than ever, our industry needs to present a united front, and we are fortunate to have such experienced and responsible professionals amidst our ranks who are willing to lead the way.”

In addition to Joyeau-Bourgeois, the new MYBA board is as follows:

John Wyborn as vice president and chair of the Competency, Education & Training Committee

Katie Macpherson as chair the Charter Committee

Laurent Roussillon as chair of the IT Panel

Peter Edwards as chair of the Yacht Management Committee

Raphael Sauleau as chair of the Communications Committee

Richard Lambert as chair of the Sales Committee

Rob Dolling as chair of the MYBA EU Legal Consortium

Sussie Kidd as chair of the Membership Committee

Macpherson and Dolling are new to the board. Carole Calviera has been re-appointed as MYBA’s treasurer and Coralyn Tracey as its general secretary.