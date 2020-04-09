The Triton

Editor's Pick

New WhatsApp group launched for yacht captains dealing with COVID-19

SSan Diego-based YachtAid Global, in cooperation with AYSS Superyacht Global Network, has created a WhatsApp chat group called COVID-19 Superyachts to provide and exchange real-time crisis, port and governmental restrictions information in response to the pandemic.

The group is composed of captains from around the world and agents at key global locations.

The purpose of the group is to enable members to post questions and/or facts about their area and to be a resource for other members. Organizers plan to keep the group active throughout the crisis, and then be in place for future unifying events and natural disasters. 

YAG and AYSS also host www.covid19superyachts.com., a comprehensive list of government restrictions around the world. Date from the group will be aggregated on that site as well.

For more info, contact group administrator and YAG founder Capt. Mark Drewelow at info@yachtaidglobal.org.

