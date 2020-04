Boat Show News

Newport20: Newport charter show postponed

Organizers of the annual Newport Charter Yacht Show, held in partnership with the American Yacht Brokers Association, have decided to postpone the show.

Originally scheduled for June 22-25, the show may be moved to the fall to coincide with or precede the Newport International Boat Show and Newport Brokerage Boat Show (scheduled for Sept. 17-20).

The Newport Charter Yacht Show is held at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard.