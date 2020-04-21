Where in the World

NY, NJ, Conn. open marinas, boatyards for recreation

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut aligned their states’ policies to make recreational boating allowable.

The trio released a statement on Saturday announcing marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed. Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only, like elsewhere in the three states.

In New York, marinas had previously been considered non-essential.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus,” N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. “Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards.”

“A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency,” N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy stated.

“Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have a connection on the water,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont stated. “This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”