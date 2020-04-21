The Triton

Where in the World

NY, NJ, Conn. open marinas, boatyards for recreation

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut aligned their states’ policies to make recreational boating allowable.

The trio released a statement on Saturday announcing marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed. Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only, like elsewhere in the three states.

In New York, marinas had previously been considered non-essential.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus,” N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. “Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards.” 

“A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency,” N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy stated.

“Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have a connection on the water,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont stated. “This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Triton Survey: Most captains, crew still employed

Triton Survey: Most captains, crew still employed

By Lucy Chabot Reed While the COVID-19 pandemic has paused the yachting industry during one of its busiest seasons, about 70% of …

| , | 0 Comments
Former crew feed crew, give back

Former crew feed crew, give back

By Lucy Chabot Reed Two former yacht crew who started a catering business in South Florida years ago have shifted their focus during …

| , , | 0 Comments
Former engineer injured in accident recovers

Former engineer injured in accident recovers

UPDATE: April 17, 2020 More than 14 months after a serious motorcycle accident, former yacht Engr. Thomas "Bourke" Cannon has made a …

| , | 1 Comment
Global heads through Panama Canal

Global heads through Panama Canal

Capt. Kostas Andreou of M/Y Global took the 220-foot (67m) shadow boat through the Panama Canal this week en route to the Philippines. The …

| , | 0 Comments