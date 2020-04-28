Boat Show News

PBIBS20: Palm Beach show to go virtual

Posted on by in Boat Show News

The Palm Beach International Boat Show will open as planned on May 14, but online instead of on the docks.

The virtual show will last one day and feature 436 exhibitors showcasing new and used boats and yachts as well as marine gear and technology, according to a statement from show organizers Informa Markets.

The virtual show will take place in lieu of the 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, which was set to take place on the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront along Flagler Drive May 14-17. Due to safety concerns and the latest restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers could not proceed with the live event.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show, which has a statewide economic impact of $682.7 million, is owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show has an extremely engaged following with a large audience of passionate marine enthusiasts,” said George Gentile, president of MIAPBC. “While the show will no longer take place in its original form, we wanted to provide our loyal audience the opportunity to still experience the boat show, albeit virtually.”

Viewers will be able to “shop” for marine gear as well as tour hundreds of new and used boats while connecting with brokers and manufacturers. To help viewers navigate the show, a virtual shopping guide will be available listing exhibitors by category such as Yachts, Trawlers / Down East, Cruisers, Center Consoles, Sport Fishers, etc.

The show will also feature enhanced video content, including hundreds of video walk-throughs highlighting new products, as well as educational videos and web-seminars led by industry experts, including the youth fishing clinics by Hook The Future and IGFA School of Sportfishing seminars.

The virtual show will be hosted on its own web platform and visitor registration is free, according to Informa Markets. Visit www.pbboatshow.com for more information.