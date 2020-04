Boat Show News

PBIBS20: Rescheduled Palm Beach show ‘postponed’ again

Informa, producers of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, announced this afternoon that the show has been postponed “until further notice”.

Originally scheduled for March 26-29, the show had been rescheduled for May 14-17.

“We continue to assess the situation and will provide a detailed update on the show’s status by April 17,” stated Andrew Doole, president of Informa US Boat Shows, in a press release today.