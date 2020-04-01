Editor's Pick

Provisioner warns against ‘false’ test kits for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based provisioning company National Marine Suppliers has released a statement warning crew that COVID-19 tests found online and at some seemingly reputable companies are reportedly faulty test kits from China that have an 80 percent failure rate. Dean Dutoit, director of National Marine Suppliers, stated that the company has received many requests to purchase COVID-19 testing kits, however, it cannot offer testing kits that are not approved for use by the FDA.

“Currently, there is no legal or approved layman testing kit available that is accurate enough to risk your safety or those around you,” Dutoit wrote.

Of the test kits available from unreliable sources, Dutoit stated: “These kits are not safe for diagnosing COVID-19. Please know that when purchasing these kits, you are potentially putting yourself, your family, friends, and your community at risk. A false negative can be devastating to those around you and increases the risk of the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

“Currently, medical facilities and medical professionals are the only ones who have the ability to test and treat. So we implore you to seek medical assistance rather than put yourself and those you care about at risk by purchasing these ‘false kits.’

“We will continue to monitor and investigate every test that becomes available to ensure that we can provide only legal and accurate testing to our clients and families should they become available.”

Meanwhile, for answers to many COVID-19 questions and the latest updates concerning the virus, click here.