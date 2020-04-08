News

Report: Expect four major hurricanes this season

Posted on by in News

ADVERTISEMENT

SUGHED:



The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to generate 16 storms, eight of which will be hurricanes. Four of those are expected to be “major hurricanes”, reaching category 3, 4 or 5, according to a recent report from meteorologists at Colorado State University.

Over the past 30 years, an average of 12 storms developed, yielding an average of 6.4 hurricanes, 2.7 of which were major (on average). The Atlantic basin hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The scientists predicted:

a 69% chance that a major hurricane will make landfall in the United States; the average for the past century is 52%

a 58% chance that a major hurricane will track into the Caribbean; the average for the past century is 42%

In 2016, there were four major hurricanes, including Matthew. In 2017, six major hurricanes formed in the Atlantic basin; three (Harvey, Irma and Maria) hit the United States and Caribbean. Two major storms were produced in 2018, Florence and Michael. And in 2019, three major hurricanes formed, including Dorian.

If this year’s predictions prove accurate, 2020 will mark the fifth year in a row of above-normal hurricane activity.

To read the full report, click here.