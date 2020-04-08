The Triton

News

Report: Expect four major hurricanes this season

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

SUGHED:

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to generate 16 storms, eight of which will be hurricanes. Four of those are expected to be “major hurricanes”, reaching category 3, 4 or 5, according to a recent report from meteorologists at Colorado State University.

Over the past 30 years, an average of 12 storms developed, yielding an average of 6.4 hurricanes, 2.7 of which were major (on average). The Atlantic basin hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The scientists predicted:

  • a 69% chance that a major hurricane will make landfall in the United States; the average for the past century is 52%
  • a 58% chance that a major hurricane will track into the Caribbean; the average for the past century is 42%

In 2016, there were four major hurricanes, including Matthew. In 2017, six major hurricanes formed in the Atlantic basin; three (Harvey, Irma and Maria) hit the United States and Caribbean. Two major storms were produced in 2018, Florence and Michael. And in 2019, three major hurricanes formed, including Dorian. 

If this year’s predictions prove accurate, 2020 will mark the fifth year in a row of above-normal hurricane activity.

To read the full report, click here.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Yacht captains share what COVID-19 has done to their world

Yacht captains share what COVID-19 has done to their world

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed As information changes quickly for yacht crew in a COVID-19-pandemic world, The Triton reached out to …

| , , | 1 Comment
Chef Thierry Goulard dies over Valentine’s Day in St. Barts

Chef Thierry Goulard dies over Valentine’s Day in St. Barts

By Graham Barnes Thierry was a larger-than-life character with a heart so kind and full of love. He appreciated every second of every …

| , | 0 Comments
Uniform company stays busy making face masks

Uniform company stays busy making face masks

By Lucy Chabot Reed South Florida uniform company Zeidel & Co. has begun making and donating face masks to a local …

| , | 2 Comments
From the Bridge: Yacht owner trip cancellations mean work, not rest

From the Bridge: Yacht owner trip cancellations mean work, not rest

From the Bridge: by Dorie Cox Each month a group of yacht captains gathers with The Triton for a private conversation about an industry …

| , | 1 Comment