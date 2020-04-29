News

South Florida begins reopening recreational facilities

Boat ramps, marinas, golf courses and some parks in Broward County, in which Fort Lauderdale sits, will reopen beginning today, according to an announcement from county Mayor Dale Holness. Fort Lauderdale city commissioners met virtually yesterday to discuss the move and agreed to do the same.

All of the openings come with restrictions, including maintaining social distancing and limited hours.

Broward County’s beaches and non-essential businesses will remain closed. Fort Lauderdale city officials said they were working on a phased plan to reopen beaches, restaurants and other businesses and plan to discuss the process at its next meeting next week. County parks in Miami-Dade County also will begin opening today. The city of Miami is not yet prepared to do that, according to news reports.