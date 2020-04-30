The Triton

South Florida excluded from state reopening plan

Posted on
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that while most of the state will begin reopening Monday, South Florida will remain under lockdown.

Outside of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, restaurants and retail shops can reopen at 25% capacity inside and with dining outside and patrons following social distancing guidelines. Residents should wear face masks when around others, and in businesses. 

Bars, gyms, hair salons and movie theaters will remain closed. 

Gov. DeSantis said South Florida would move to Phase 1 reopening “very soon.”

South Florida has more than half of the state’s coronovirus cases and deaths. Local South Florida politicians began opening some parks, boat ramps, public marinas and golf courses yesterday.

The governor’s stay-at-home order was set to expire today, but has been extended to Monday when this first phase of reopening begins outside of South Florida.

