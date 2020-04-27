Where in the World

Triton on both sides of the equator

Yacht broker and former Capt. David Nichols took a trip to Ecuador last month, and brought his Triton along.

“In Quito, it has 12 hours of daylight year round,” he reported back. “At 9,000 feet above sea level, the temperature is constantly in the low 70s during the day. The best thing was a direct flight from Fort Lauderdale for only $338 round trip, and I stayed in a nice one-bedroom AirBnB for $22 per night.”

He visited the “usual tourist things”, including Mitad del Mundo (The Middle of the World), a small village on the Equator, where he was inspired to take this photo.

With COVID-19, Triton readers will have to be a little more creative to share a Triton Spotter. How do you read The Triton during lockdown? Share a photo.