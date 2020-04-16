The Triton

Yanmar offers free online maintenance service

Japan-based diesel engine manufacturer Yanmar will offer its auxiliary diesel engine management service Shipsweb for free through March 31, 2021. Shipsweb is a technology platform to provide customers who manage ocean-going vessels with timely technical information.

Ships with the following engines will be eligible to accept the offer: 6N165L, 6NY16L, 6N18L, 6(8)N21L, 6EY18L, 6EY22L, 6(8)EY26L and 6(8)EY33L.

Applications for the free service can be made here. Applications may take about two weeks to be processed. Applications will not be accepted after Dec. 15.

For more information, email shipsweb_admin@yanmar.com.

