Antigua20: Charter show registration opens Monday

Registration for the 59th edition of the Antigua Charter Yacht Show opens Monday, June 1. A 10% early registration discount for yachts only has been extended until Monday Aug. 31.

The show is scheduled to take place from Dec. 4-9 in Falmouth Harbour, Nelson’s Dockyard and Antigua Yacht Club marinas.

Recognizing the possibility that COVID-19 may interrupt plans, show organizers have said that if the show does not take place, all paid registrations will receive a 100% credit toward the 2021 show or may qualify for partial or full refunds.

