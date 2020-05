News

Captain takes a moment to look ahead

Capt. Frank Ficken has waited out the quarantine in Newport this spring with his crew aboard S/Y Latitude, and reports in that things are starting to look up.

“Everyone seems more hopeful, at least,” he said.

On that note, he shared this photo, taken last summer off Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas that seems to fit the mood of the yachting world today.

“I think we are all looking forward to a rainbow at the end of this horrible storm.”