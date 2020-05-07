News

Crew Awards get new location, new sponsor

Posted on by in Business

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Crew Awards will relocate from Nice to Barcelona this October with a new title sponsor, MaritimeMT, a training institute based in Malta.

This is the third year for Crew Awards, produced by Holland-based Acrew event company. The awards recognize superyacht crew for excellence in their work.

This year’s event will be held Oct. 10 at the World Trade Center in Barcelona Harbour, the location of the new MaritimeMT training center. The theme is the Glamorous 1950s.

Nominations are still open at www.acrew.com.