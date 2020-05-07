Career

Crew’s Mess: Wonderful Green Sauce

Posted on by in Crew Mess

ADVERTISEMENT

Crew’s Mess: by Capt. John Wampler

This month’s recipe was to be a nice Pasta Fagiolini dish but I was stymied by the fact that the Winn-Dixie I was shopping at had absolutely no pasta on the shelves.

Fortunately, the produce section was amply stocked, so I loaded up my trolley with ingredients for Plan B.

This simple green sauce is highly versatile. It can be a dressing for a favorite salad or a sauce for chicken. And it’s just this thing for nights during quarantine with a bag of tortilla chips in front of the TV.

It’s totally by accident that I created a vegan dish. But, that’s a pretty happy accident.

INGREDIENTS:

2 avocados

2 tomatillos

2 c. packed parsley and cilantro leaves (combined)

2 jalapeño, ribs and seeds removed

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp. salt

2 limes, juiced

½ c. water

½ c. olive oil

½ c. macadamia nuts (a nice substitute is pistachios)

PREPARATION:

Pulse all ingredients – except nuts – in a food processor until incorporated.

Add nuts and pulse until mostly smooth (depends on what consistency you want).

Serve as a dip, spread or sauce — or add additional water or oil to thin the sauce for use as a dressing or marinade. Enjoy, JW