The Triton

Career

Crew’s Mess: Wonderful Green Sauce

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Crew’s Mess: by Capt. John Wampler

This month’s recipe was to be a nice Pasta Fagiolini dish but I was stymied by the fact that the Winn-Dixie I was shopping at had absolutely no pasta on the shelves. 

Fortunately, the produce section was amply stocked, so I loaded up my trolley with ingredients for Plan B. 

This simple green sauce is highly versatile. It can be a dressing for a favorite salad or a sauce for chicken. And it’s just this thing for nights during quarantine with a bag of tortilla chips in front of the TV.

It’s totally by accident that I created a vegan dish. But, that’s a pretty happy accident.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 avocados
  • 2 tomatillos 
  • 2 c. packed parsley and cilantro leaves (combined)
  • 2 jalapeño, ribs and seeds removed
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 2 limes, juiced 
  • ½ c. water
  • ½ c. olive oil
  • ½ c. macadamia nuts (a nice substitute is pistachios)

PREPARATION:

  • Pulse all ingredients – except nuts – in a food processor until incorporated.
  • Add nuts and pulse until mostly smooth (depends on what consistency you want).

Serve as a dip, spread or sauce — or add additional water or oil to thin the sauce for use as a dressing or marinade.  Enjoy, JW

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Rules of the Road: To terminate, yacht owners must follow SEA

Rules of the Road: To terminate, yacht owners must follow SEA

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers We’re going through some tough times. At the writing of this article, the estimated peak …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton Survey: Captains ready to move, many plans still on hold

Triton Survey: Captains ready to move, many plans still on hold

By Lucy Chabot Reed As government and port lockdowns stretch into their third month, many yachts and crew that have had to stay put …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht sinks off California, crew safe

Yacht sinks off California, crew safe

M/Y Going Coastal, a 92-foot (28m) yacht built by Paragon Motor Yachts in 2006, sank about 9 miles south of Monterey Bay in the Central …

| , | 5 Comments
Yacht chef shares skills, humor in daily videos

Yacht chef shares skills, humor in daily videos

By Lucy Chabot Reed Chef Brennan Dates has created Quarantine Kitchen, short videos of anything food related he feels like discussing …

| , | 1 Comment