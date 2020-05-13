The Triton

Where in the World

Derecktor promotes DeFreitas to GM

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

South Florida shipyard veteran Cliff DeFreitas as been named general manager of Derecktor Dania. He takes the duties of the position off the plate of company Chief Operating Officer Ken Imondi, who remains in that role and oversees the shipyard’s four locations.

DeFreitas has spent 30 years in shipyards in South Florida, the bulk of them at Jones Boat Yard on the Miami River. He worked at the Merrill-Stevens yard in Miami for a short time, and joined Derecktor Dania in March 2018 as a project manager.

“We were working on full cylinders and just starting to see a little downtick,” he said, citing the loosening of travel restrictions in some places and the upcoming hurricane season for the movement. “But we’ve got three clients looking to do some major summer refits, so we’re confident for the summer.”

Cliff DeFreitas

The promotion took effect at the beginning of the year.

In related news, the shipyard also promoted project manager Robert Mac Keen to yard manager of Derecktor Ft. Pierce. Mac Keen joined Derecktor in October 2018 and has more than 25 years of marine industry experience, including time at Apex Marine, Jones Boat Yard and Bahamas Marine International. His goal at the new yard is to haul a vessel by the end of 2020.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PBIBS20: Sound of horns to start virtual Palm Beach show

PBIBS20: Sound of horns to start virtual Palm Beach show

The first ever virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a sounding of vessel horns from across the …

| , | 2 Comments
How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

By Chef Kevin Towns During this challenging and uncertain time, we are all looking for a “safe harbor.” In the yachting industry, …

| , | 0 Comments
Captains discuss mental health, raise money for online support network

Captains discuss mental health, raise money for online support network

By Lucy Chabot Reed More than 80 yacht captains and industry professionals gathered in a webinar during “An Hour with Colin Squire” …

| , | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: To terminate, yacht owners must follow SEA

Rules of the Road: To terminate, yacht owners must follow SEA

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers We’re going through some tough times. At the writing of this article, the estimated peak …

| , | 0 Comments