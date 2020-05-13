Where in the World

Derecktor promotes DeFreitas to GM

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

South Florida shipyard veteran Cliff DeFreitas as been named general manager of Derecktor Dania. He takes the duties of the position off the plate of company Chief Operating Officer Ken Imondi, who remains in that role and oversees the shipyard’s four locations.

DeFreitas has spent 30 years in shipyards in South Florida, the bulk of them at Jones Boat Yard on the Miami River. He worked at the Merrill-Stevens yard in Miami for a short time, and joined Derecktor Dania in March 2018 as a project manager.

“We were working on full cylinders and just starting to see a little downtick,” he said, citing the loosening of travel restrictions in some places and the upcoming hurricane season for the movement. “But we’ve got three clients looking to do some major summer refits, so we’re confident for the summer.”

Cliff DeFreitas

The promotion took effect at the beginning of the year.

In related news, the shipyard also promoted project manager Robert Mac Keen to yard manager of Derecktor Ft. Pierce. Mac Keen joined Derecktor in October 2018 and has more than 25 years of marine industry experience, including time at Apex Marine, Jones Boat Yard and Bahamas Marine International. His goal at the new yard is to haul a vessel by the end of 2020.