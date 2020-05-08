Former yard exec joins Worth Avenue Yachts

The Triton

Paul Engle, a former yacht captain and longtime president of Bradford Marine shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, has joined Worth Avenue Yachts as a sales broker.

Engle cruised the world at the helm of several high-profile yachts, including M/Y The Highlander owned by Malcolm Forbes, and M/Y Enterprise. He worked with Bradford Marine for more than 26 years. He also served on the board of directors of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

Engle

“We’re pleased that our business model continues to attract the very best professional yacht sales executives,” Worth Avenue Yachts’ founding partners Michael Mahan and Brian Tansey stated in a news release announcing Engle’s employment.

“I feel honored and privileged to be a part of one of the very best yacht sale organizations in the business,” Engle stated. “This will permit me to continue delivering something that never goes out of style – quality services to our unique industry.”

Reach Engle at paul@worthavenueyachts.com.

