HR hires two senior managers

Hill Robinson has appointed a chief operating officer and a new sales and marketing director to its team.

Tim Leese is the new COO. He was previously in sales and management positions with Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce Motors. He entered yachting in the Middle East as COO of the largest yacht distribution business in that region and later in the same role in Southeast Asia based in Hong Kong.

“’Joining Hill Robinson as the COO is a great opportunity to use my combined experience in the luxury automobile industry, dealing closely with a discerning client base coupled with the disciplines of working with the specific demographic of the Middle East and Asian marketplace within the yachting industry,” Leese stated.

Kurt Fraser has been hired as sSales and marketing director. He has worked in several luxury markets, including the past five years as marketing and commercial director with several yacht charter and sales brokerage businesses. He will work to build charter and sales brokerage operations within the Hill Robinson Group, including the strategic positioning of Moravia Yachting as an emerging boutique brokerage business, according to a press release about the hirings.

Founding partner Nick Hill said, “’Even with the new challenges of the ‘new-normal’ world with the COVID-19 epidemic, we are firmly following our strategy of recruiting the best people to drive our business objectives forward. With Tim Leese adding a fresh impetus to structural and process management and Kurt Fraser adding his expertise in developing accelerated sales though fresh marketing initiatives, we will be in a very fit position to take on this new world”.