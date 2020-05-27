Where in the World

Inmarsat opens third annual satcom survey for yacht captains, crew

Posted on by in Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

Inmarsat, a global mobile satellite communications provider, has opened its third annual Superyacht Connectivity Survey to provide an assessment of satellite communications usage in the industry.

The 2020 survey will analyze data from captains, senior crew, chief engineers and technical professionals on vessels from 24m and larger on respondents’ awareness and use of on-board VSAT technology, and the future requirements for global connectivity solutions in the superyacht market.

Inmarsat will publish the 2020 Inmarsat Superyacht Connectivity Report later this year to provide data to assist industry professionals involved in the management and use of on-board satcom.

As digitalization, VSAT use and the need for on-board cyber security increases, Inmarsat tailors its research each year to reflect the maritime data revolution, with emphasis on operational, guest and crew usages and needs, onboard data speed and airtime expectations, and cyber safety measures and training.

“We would like to ask key professionals to take 20 minutes to provide their input to help Inmarsat create a valuable resource for the superyacht industry that will be hugely beneficial in enabling more informed decisions and creating awareness of the latest technology and its potential,” said Peter Broadhurst, Inmarsat’s senior vice president of yachting and passenger, in a statement announcing the opening of the survey. “Building on the 2018 and 2019 reports, the 2020 report will be able to capture key trends and insights by addressing the specific requirements driving the demand for continuous global on-board connectivity.”

Inmarsat’s range of integrated maritime communication solutions for superyachts includes its Fleet Xpress platform, the new managed wi-fi solution Fleet Hotspot, its cyber defence solution Fleet Secure Portfolio, and Fleet Data, the maritime industry’s first secure IoT platform.

To take the 40-question survey, click here. No personal details are required. Inmarsat has published two Inmarsat Superyacht Connectivity Reports in 2018 and 2019, in association with The Superyacht Group.