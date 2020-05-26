The Triton

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Loose Ends sells; Quantum of Solace listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Loose Ends, a 113-foot (34m) Burger launched in 2003, sold with Superyacht Sales and Charter and FGI Yacht Group representing the seller, Worth Avenue Yachts broker Mark Osterhaven representing the buyer.

M/Y Mirabilis, a 108-foot (33m) Ferretti Custom Line launched in 2018, sold by IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr., who represented the seller. Northrop & Johnson broker Joe Foggia brought the buyer.

M/Y Rogue, a 105-foot yacht built by Poole and launched in 1984, sold by Denison Yacht broker David Johnson. Cliff Masselle of Frank Gordon Yacht Sales brought the buyer. It was listed for just over $1 million.

M/Y Sultan, a 74-foot (22.5m) Pershing launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker Nicholas Cardoza representing the buyer and Sean Fenniman of Allied Marine representing the seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Quantum of Solace, a 240-foot (72.6m) yacht launched in 2012 by Turquoise Yachts, listed with YPI broker Peter Thompson for $58 million.

M/Y Sanssouci Star, a 176-foot (53.5m) steel-hulled yacht launched in 1982, listed with BGYB for €2.9 million.

M/Y Follow Me V, a 148-foot (45m) yacht built by Factoria Naval Marin in 2011, listed with IYC brokers Filip Jerolimov and Sebastian Jerolimov for just under €10.5 million.

M/Y Lejos3, a 125-foot (38m) Benetti launched in 2017, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

S/Y Vera IV, a 109-foot (33.5m) Royal Denship launched in 2002, now listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Fortuna, a 100-foot (30.5m) Palmer Johnson launched in 1999, listed with IYC broker Bob O’Brien for $3.9 million.

M/Y C-Weed, a 70-foot (21m) Azimut launched in 2001, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for $979,000.

