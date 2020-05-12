The Triton

Latest in the fleet: Pelicano sells; Orea listed; Island Heiress joins HR

Yachts sold

M/Y Pelicano, a 79-foot (24m) power cat built by Tropic Composite and launched in 2016, sold by BGYB.

M/Y Galilea, a 65-foot Pacfic Mariner, sold by Worth Avenue Yachts. 

M/Y Parker Blue, a 65-foot Hampton, sold by Worth Avenue Yachts.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Orea, an 88-foot (27m) Pershing launched in 2000, listed with IYC broker Costas Dimopoulos for €985,000.

M/Y Data, a 58-foot (17.8m) Mulder launched in 2017 listed with IYC broker Darko Kascelan for €2.3 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Island Heiress, a 145-foot (44m) Cheoy Lee launched in 1996, now listed with Hill Robinson for cruising in the Bahamas.

M/Y Aqua Life, a 91-foot (27.7m) Horizon launched in 2015, has joined Bluewater USA.

S/Y Ichtus, a 71-foot (21.75m) Futuna 70 launched in 2010 and refitted in 2017, available for charter through BGYB.

