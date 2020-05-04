The Triton

Longtime Fort Lauderdale surveyor dies

Posted on
Gary Mills, a longtime marine surveyor based in Fort Lauderdale, died April 8 with family in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Born Feb. 26, 1951, in Ohio, Mr. Mills grew up in the St. Petersburg area. According to friends, he was in the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam years. He was also a black belt in karate and used to judge students in karate tournaments.

Gary Mills
Feb. 26, 1951 – April 8, 2020

A regular at monthly Triton Networking events, Mills was soft spoken and friendly. He had embraced the Catholic faith later in life and attended Mass regularly, according to friends.

Mr. Mills is survived by his children, Myriah and Ryan; and three brothers, John Hill, Ralph Mills, and Lyle Mills. He is predeceased by a fourth brother and three sisters.

