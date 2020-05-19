The Triton

Boat Show News

Monaco20: Large builder, broker groups will not exhibit in Monaco

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the yachting industry’s significant trade associations have sent a letter to the organizers of the Monaco Yacht Show they their members do not intend to exhibit at the 2020 show, set to run Sept. 23-26.

First reported yesterday by Superyacht Times, the letter identifies two main reasons for the groups’ decision not to participate: the state of public events with COVID-19, but also the increased costs to exhibit.

This year’s Monaco show is set to be its 30th edition. The show now features 125 superyachts with an average length of 49m.

LYBRA (the Monaco-based Large Yacht Brokers Association) is made up of brokerages with a fleet of central agency yachts with an LOA greater than 30m. Current members include Burgess, Edmiston, Fraser, IYC, Northrop & Johnson, Ocean Independence, YachtZoo and Y.Co, according to its website. 

LYBRA has its own sales and charter show, The Superyacht Show in Barcelona, typically held the second week of May. What would have been the third annual show this year has been cancelled.

SYBAss, the Monaco-based Superyacht Builders Association, unites and represents superyacht builders around the world. According to its website, its 21 members represent 60% of yachts over 40m. Current members include Abeking & Rasmussen, Benetti, Burger, Amels, Delta, Feadship, Lurssen, Oceanco and Perini Navi.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Two yachts burn, no one hurt

Two yachts burn, no one hurt

Two yachts caught fire early this morning. No injuries were reported. M/Y Princeville, a 93-foot Benetti, is at Lauderdale Marine …

| , | 0 Comments
PBIBS20: Palm Beach show opens with horn blast

PBIBS20: Palm Beach show opens with horn blast

The first ever virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show opened this morning with a sounding of the horns at the virtually empty …

| , | 0 Comments
PBIBS20: Sound of horns to start virtual Palm Beach show

PBIBS20: Sound of horns to start virtual Palm Beach show

The first ever virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a sounding of vessel horns from across the …

| , | 2 Comments
How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

By Chef Kevin Towns During this challenging and uncertain time, we are all looking for a “safe harbor.” In the yachting industry, …

| , | 1 Comment