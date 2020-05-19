Boat Show News

Monaco20: Large builder, broker groups will not exhibit in Monaco

Two of the yachting industry’s significant trade associations have sent a letter to the organizers of the Monaco Yacht Show they their members do not intend to exhibit at the 2020 show, set to run Sept. 23-26.

First reported yesterday by Superyacht Times, the letter identifies two main reasons for the groups’ decision not to participate: the state of public events with COVID-19, but also the increased costs to exhibit.

This year’s Monaco show is set to be its 30th edition. The show now features 125 superyachts with an average length of 49m.

LYBRA (the Monaco-based Large Yacht Brokers Association) is made up of brokerages with a fleet of central agency yachts with an LOA greater than 30m. Current members include Burgess, Edmiston, Fraser, IYC, Northrop & Johnson, Ocean Independence, YachtZoo and Y.Co, according to its website.

LYBRA has its own sales and charter show, The Superyacht Show in Barcelona, typically held the second week of May. What would have been the third annual show this year has been cancelled.

SYBAss, the Monaco-based Superyacht Builders Association, unites and represents superyacht builders around the world. According to its website, its 21 members represent 60% of yachts over 40m. Current members include Abeking & Rasmussen, Benetti, Burger, Amels, Delta, Feadship, Lurssen, Oceanco and Perini Navi.