Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

The Principality of Monaco and Informa announced this morning that they are working together to deliver a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in Port Hercule in September 2020, with full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The proposed event will employ the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness and be dedicated to supporting the speedy recovery of the industry post COVID-19, according to a statement from the show.

This year’s Monaco Yacht Show, it’s 30th edition, is scheduled from Sept. 23-26.

“On current course and speed, this should allow for a carefully staged event to still take place this year,” the statement read. “In the spirit of the history and position of the event within the superyacht industry, the 30th Monaco Yacht Show will be run on a not-for-profit basis, recognizing the challenges facing everyone post the COVID-19 pandemic and, therefore, providing direct support to all attendees and exhibitors from across the market.”

Last week, two industry trade organizations, LYBRA and SYBAss, sent Informa a letter saying they would not exhibit at the show this year, citing two main reasons: the state of public events with COVID-19, but also the increased costs to exhibit. It was not clear if exhibitor costs would change.

“In the aftermath of COVID-19, it is the responsibility of the Monaco Government to do everything we can to help businesses and industries recover quickly,” Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy for Monaco, stated. “In this spirit, we are working with Informa to finalize details of the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show, which will prioritize the health and safety of all participants, whilst providing direct support to the international yachting community, ensuring it can connect with customers and accelerate the recovery of what is an increasingly important industry for the region.”

Informa is an international exhibitions, events, information services and publishing group and produces the Monaco show.