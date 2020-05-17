News

New captain of the port for Charleston USCG

Posted on by in News

ADVERTISEMENT

USCG Captain of the Port Capt. John Reed transferred command of Coast Guard Sector Charleston to Capt. John Cole in a ceremony last week.

Reed served as the commander of Sector Charleston since August 2017 and oversaw maritime operations along the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia that included 933 search and rescue cases resulting in 359 lives saved and 1,347 lives assisted. Reed guided Sector Charleston through several hurricane responses, the unprecedented response to the capsizing of the M/V Golden Ray, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reed is transferring to the Eighth Coast Guard District, which is headquartered in New Orleans, where he will hold the position of Chief of Staff.

Cole comes to Charleston from The Interdiction Committee (TIC) in Washington, D.C., which supports the president’s National Drug Control Strategy. He was its executive director.

Capt. John Reed, right, salutes Rear Adm. Eric Jones, middle, Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, during a change of command ceremony, May 12, 2020. Jones presided over the ceremony in which Reed transferred command to Capt. John Cole, left. USCG photo by Ltjg. Phillip VanderWeit

“I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome to Charleston and consider it a privilege to call the Lowcountry my new home,” said Cole. “I look forward to continuing the great work of Captain Reed, along with our Coast Guard team and outstanding partners across South Carolina and Georgia. We remain committed to providing for the safety, security, and stewardship of our ports, waterways, and offshore maritime environment.”