Boat Show News

New yacht show planned for Hong Kong in November

ADVERTISEMENT

Verventia, the company behind the Singapore and Thailand Yacht Shows, has joined forces with the Hong Kong Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (HKCYIA), to create the Hong Kong Yacht Show (HKYS), set to run Nov. 19-22.

Hong Kong has the largest pleasure boat fleet in the region, along with a sailing history that spans 150 years. The show will be held at the Kai Tak Runway Park Promenade, which overlooks Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour and is near the cruise terminal.

Dealers and brokers around the region are reporting a recent uptick in interest in owning a boat, according to a press release announcing the creation of the show.

Geared to promote and develop yachting in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area — which includes Guangdong and Macau — the Hong Kong Yacht Show has been created to maximize the onboard experience for exhibitors and visitors alike, and showcase Asia’s most mature yachting market.