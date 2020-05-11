Boat Show News

PBIBS20: Sound of horns to start virtual Palm Beach show

The first ever virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a sounding of vessel horns from across the county. Marinas, local law enforcement boats, tow boats, marine exhibitors, and area boaters will sound their boat horns for 30 seconds to trumpet the launch of the show, which is moving off the docks and onto digital screens for the first time in its 35-year.

The show will “feature” 436 exhibitors and nearly 800 boats including more than 150 superyachts. The 238-foot (72m) M/Y Quantum of Solace by Turquoise Yachts will be on display at Palm Harbour Marina, which is the fixed marina at the north end of the traditional in-water show. Tours may be arranged upon request, according to show press release.

Other yachts in the show include the 242-foot (74m) Amels M/Y Plvs Vltra, which is making its U.S. boat show debut; the 235 foot (72m) Solo by Tankoa; and the world debut of the new GB54 from Grand Banks Yachts. Participating in-water boats will be located between Palm Harbor Marina and the downtown docks along Flagler Drive.

The public is invited to take part in the celebratory opening of the show, according to show producers Informa Markets and owners of the show, the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County. Downtown area residents and those who want to watch and listen from the downtown seawall at the public marina will be provided blow horns, while supplies last.

Registration for the show is free at www.virtualpbboatshow.com.