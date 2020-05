Where in the World

Sanlorenzo to acquire Perini Navi

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

ADVERTISEMENT

An Italian newspaper has reported that Italy-based Sanlorenzo is acquiring large sailing yacht builder Perini Navi.

According to a report of that Italian story in the Robb Report, Sanlorenzo will invest about $33 million for a 70% share of the restructured company. The Tabacchi family will control the rest.

Viareggio-based Perini Navi has launched a fleet of famous and technologically advanced sailing yachts, including the 289-foot (88m) S/Y Maltese Falcon.