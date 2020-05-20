The Triton

South Florida marine apprenticeship program hires instructor

Jonathan Lowell, founder of Iguana Marine, has been hired as the instructor for the first yacht service technician apprenticeship program in Florida. The two-year program, which will be administered online for the time being, gives apprentices a basic set of shipyard skills to jump start a career in the marine industry with on-the-job-training and coursework in areas such as, rigging, forklift and crane operation, pipefitting/plumbing, welding/fabricating, carpentry, and painting.

The program was created by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and Atlantic Technical College (ATC).

Lowell grew up boating in Maine. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and spent the next several years working on heavy equipment and generators as a diesel mechanic. He holds all seven professional designations offered by the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) and has earned the title of ABYC Master Technician certified in marine electrical, diesel engines, gasoline engines, marine systems, AC/refrigeration, corrosion, and composite materials. 

Lowell is also a professor in the Marine Engineering program at Broward College and an honors graduate of that program.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to share some of the knowledge I’ve acquired over the years with the next generation of marine industry workers,” Lowell said. “It’s an incredibly rewarding career path and I hope to help instill a sense of excellence, responsibility, and passion with the students.”

