Spanish yard reopens

Varadero Valencia in Spain, directly west of Palma, has resumed activity and implemented “special sanitary measures.”

“A rigorous protocol of safety and hygiene has been prepared, having applied a disinfectant on the sidewalks and around the dry dock,” said Santiago Donat, manager of Varadero Valencia, in a press release. “We have doubled the cleaning service of the offices. We have provided masks, nitrile gloves and disinfectant gel to all the shipyard workers, as well as the regulatory PPE for the operators on the esplanade, and we have also closed common areas.”

Varadero Valencia also now offers a free yacht pick-up and return service for repair and maintenance. The free transfer, facilitated by Valencia Charters for vessels up to 16m, will collect vessels that request it and return them to their mooring point once repaired.

For more information, call +34 96 367 44 84 or email info@varaderovalencia.com.

