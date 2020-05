Where in the World

Sunrise Harbor digs deep, remodels office

Sunrise Harbor, a marina and residential development in Fort Lauderdale, has completed several enhancements to the basin and upland areas.

The marina basin now has a depth of 11 feet

A new security system now controls all doors, elevators and garage access

Wi-fi reaches the entire marina with streamable, high-speed service

The fitness center now has men’s and women’s facilities with saunas and changing rooms

The marina office has been remodeled.

Sunrise Harbor is part of the Westrec Marinas family of marinas, which includes Hall of Fame Marina in Fort Lauderdale and Harbour Towne Marina in Dania Beach. For more information about Sunrise Harbor, contact Marina Manager Brad St. Coeur at brad@sunriseharbormarina.net or +1 954-667-6720.