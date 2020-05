News

Two yachts burn, no one hurt

Two yachts caught fire early this morning. No injuries were reported.

M/Y Princeville, a 93-foot Benetti, is at Lauderdale Marine Center. The other, M/Y Tigers Eye, an 98-foot Hargrave, was docked in the Riverland neighborhood.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.