Webinar planned for those with yachts in build

Brokerage fleet Camper & Nicholsons is hosting a webinar next week titled “Collaborating and Negotiating with Shipyards After the Crisis”.

The discussion is designed for owners, captains and owner’s reps who are under contract with builders and have expectations for delivery that are likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers include Fabio Ermetto, chief commercial officer with CNI; Jay Tooker, senior partner at Holman Fenwick & Willan; and Mark Cavendish, director of sales and marketing at Heesen. Martin Redmayne, chairman of The Superyacht Group, will moderate.

The webinar takes place Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. U.S. East Coast time. For more information and to register, click here.