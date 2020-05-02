The Triton

Yacht sinks off California, crew safe

M/Y Going Coastal, a 92-foot (28m) yacht built by Paragon Motor Yachts in 2006, sank about 9 miles south of Monterey Bay in the Central Coast of California on Thursday. Two crew members were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard officers out of Station Monterey.

According to the USCG, the yacht made a mayday call shortly before noon after taking on water about 35miles south of Monterey Bay. Officers responded and transferred a crew member aboard to assist with dewatering while escorting the yacht toward Monterey Bay. 

Photos courtesy of USCG

A few hours into dewatering efforts, the flooding rate increased and a USCG Air Station San Francisco Dolphin helicopter crew arrived, deploying a rescue swimmer and second dewatering pump to assist. 

The yacht lost electrical and engine power about 5:20 p.m., according to news reports. The crew were rescued before the yacht sank.

