Yacht sinks off Savannah, five rescued

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people after the vessel they were on allided with the north Savannah jetties on Monday night.
At about 10:55 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a VHF Channel 16 report for TowBoat assistance from the 57-foot (17m) M/Y Nauty Thoughts, crew stating they had struck the jetties and were aground and taking on water.
USCG crew aboard a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot response boat and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived on scene. The helicopter aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer to assist, and all five people were rescued in good condition.
The yacht lost stability rapidly and could not be salvaged by TowBoat Savannah.