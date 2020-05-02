Where in the World

French Polynesia begins to open

Posted on by in Cruising Grounds

UPDATE: May 2, 3:30 pm

While non-residents of French Polynesia are still not permitted entry, retailers, restaurants and beaches are now allowed to open, provided social distancing guidelines are respected, according to an update from Tahiti Tourisme. Bars, clubs, theaters and sports venues remain closed.

Maritime and air travel between the islands is still prohibited in order to ensure active surveillance and control of the epidemic. However, access is possible between Tahiti and Moorea. The current curfew has been shifted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detailed information is available on Tahiti Tourisme’s website and updated regularly.

UPDATE: April 15, 1:13pm

Bahamas releases COVID-related yacht protocols

The government of The Bahamas has released official COVID-19-related protocols for all boats in the waters of The Bahamas. The protocols apply to “all boats, yachts, private craft, and recreational craft (‘boats’) including boats for hire for such purposes, that are (a) cruising in, plying the waters of, or sheltering in The Bahamas; (b) intending to visit or depart from The Bahamas; or (c) intending to transit The Territorial Waters of The Bahamas (the ‘boat protocols’).”

In general, no boats can enter Bahamian waters without prior written permission until further notice (request permission at primeminister@bahamas.gov.bs).

All foreign boats must identify themselves to the Designated Government Contacts (DGC) (Cmdr. Berne Wright, port controller, bernewright@bahamas.gov.bs; and Capt. Dwain E. Hutchinson, director of The Bahamas Maritime Authority, director@bahamasmaritime.com). Identification includes name, description, location and contact details of the boat; date entered and any movements within The Bahamas; names, nationalities and designation (crew, passenger) of the people on board; and the medical condition of all on board.

Foreign boats are encouraged to depart the Bahamas and may do so, weather and safe navigation permitting. Those boats must proceed directly and non-stop to its destination or home port outside The Bahamas. Any foreign boat unable to depart directly and non-stop shall notify the DGC with an alternative plan.

Foreign boats that remain in Bahamian waters must comply with the following restrictions: shelter-in-place where they are, avoid contact with people ashore, order provisions (including fuel) by telephone and accept without contact, no travel from one island to another, no taking on of passengers or visitors, and no “boating, cruising, fishing, day trips or other movement of any kind”.

To read the full protocols, click here.

In addition to the government-issued protocols, The Bahamas Safe Passage Home and Sea Quarantine has been established by the Association of Bahamas Marinas as a way to help boats either remain moored or leave Bahamian waters safely while minimizing the risk of spreading the virus throughout the islands. The program will be in effect until normal border travel is restored. The program exists within the guidelines of the curfew order. Service will not be offered on days where a total shutdown has been ordered.

The following participating marinas are available and open to accept vessels provided arrangements have been made prior to arrival. The program also applies to those crossing through Bahamian waters in order to get back to their country of origin (Right of Innocent Passage). Pre-approval must be granted.

Staniel Cay Marina 1 (242) 355-2024 (Exuma)

Flying Fish 1 (242) 337-3430 (Long Island)

Romora Bay 1 (242) 333-2325 (Harbour Island)

Bay Street Marina 1 (242) 676-7000 (Nassau)

Grand Bahama Yacht Club 1 (242) 373-7616 (Freeport, GBI)

Bimini Cove (Bimini Sands) 1 (772) 210-0443 (South Bimini)

For more information, post questions on The Bahamas, Land & Sea Facebook group page.

UPDATE: April 8, 2:30 p.m.

Yachts in Bahamas can depart before next lockdown starts tonight

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau, Bahamas, posted the following on Facebook last night regarding private vessels:

“Under the current 24-hour curfew emergency orders, now extended until April 30, all domestic inter-island traffic by air or boat within The Bahamas remains temporarily banned.

“The emergency orders will, however, allow foreign pleasure craft currently anchored or moored in The Bahamas to depart DIRECTLY FOR THEIR COUNTRY OF ORIGIN, making only the absolute minimum necessary stops in order to ensure safe passage.

“Vessels returning to the United States are permitted to re-fuel at fuel docks, but ARE PROHIBITED FROM DISEMBARKING ANY CREW OR PASSENGERS. All private vessels departing The Bahamas must do so expeditiously, with minimal stops or delays.

“Please note that vessels will NOT BE ABLE TO RE-FUEL or make use of fuel docks DURING THE FULL LOCKDOWN PERIODS the Prime Minister of The Bahamas announced on April 6 (see below for details). Vessels can still transit through Bahamian waters on a direct route back to the United States, but cannot re-fuel.

“We urge any and all U.S. citizens on private vessels to return to the United States as soon as possible, ESPECIALLY BEFORE THE NEXT FULL LOCKDOWN period begins at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. Do not wait; the time to leave is now. Depart as soon as weather and provisions allow you to do so safely, or be prepared to remain in The Bahamas for an indefinite period of time.

“It bears repeating: restrictions to movement in The Bahamas continue to evolve rapidly, and WE CANNOT PREDICT if, when, for how long, or HOW SEVERELY MOVEMENT through The Bahamas MAY BE RESTRICTED further. In every instance, all vessels must follow the directions of the Bahamian authorities.

“FULL LOCKDOWN SCHEDULE (when vessels can still move directly towards the US, but cannot re-fuel):

9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 – 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14

9 p.m. on Friday, April 17 – 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20

9 p.m. on Friday, April 24 – 5 a.m. on Monday, April 27

“Once more, private vessels departing The Bahamas must avoid any unnecessary deviation on the way to their final destination. Crew and passengers are PROHIBITED FROM DISEMBARKING and MUST REMAIN ABOARD their vessel. The emergency orders only allow stop-offs for re-fueling or to receive provisions essential for safe transit, such as food and water, outside the full lockdown periods noted above.”

UPDATE: April 6, 4 p.m.

Although the previous lockdown across the Bahamas expired at 5 a.m. this morning, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis advised parliament today that another would begin on Wednesday. In part, he said:

“A complete lockdown will again be implemented effective Wednesday, the 8th of April, at 9 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the 14th of April. At the end of that lockdown period, the 24-hour curfew will again resume.

“A shutdown will occur each weekend beginning 9 p.m. on Fridays and ending 5 a.m. on Mondays. During this shutdown, all services are prohibited, with the exception as follows:

all hospitals in The Bahamas,

the Royal Bahamas Defence Force,

the Royal Bahamas Police Force,

the media,

security services,

hotels with guests

emergency units of core publicly and privately owned public utilities, namely, electricity, water, telecommunications, and

a strictly limited number of exempted undertakings, such as domestic and international import/export trade.

“The lockdown means you may not leave the confines of your property, for any reason, unless there is an emergency or unless you are working in an entity which will be specifically named, or identified by the function being performed, in the Lockdown Order.

“This means you may not leave your property to exercise, even if it is in your immediate neighborhood. You must stay at home or in your own yard.”

Later in the statement, the prime minister said: “Protocols for yachts and other pleasure craft are being developed. The main purpose of which is to encourage as many of ‘these people’ already within Bahamian territorial waters to return to their countries of origin for the duration of the pandemic.” To read the full statement, click here.

UPDATE: March 29

AYSS Superyacht Global Network has compiled a website intended to help share updates regarding ports and yacht agents globally during the COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak.

For more information, visit COVID19Superyachts.com.

UPDATE: March 27, 2:45 p.m.

As governments around the world attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, many have issued restrictions and guidelines. As details continue to change, here is a list of the latest with links to follow official sources for clarification and information.

France

Maritime movement in the internal and territorial waters of the French Mediterranean Sea are prohibited due to effects of COVID-19, according to local governments.

The following classes of vessels are authorized in French of “Arrêté préfectoral N°037/2020 du 20 mars 2020” from Préfet Maritime Méditerranée:

– commercial vessels providing logistical links;

– professional fishing vessels used in the course of their fishing activity;

– passenger vessels operating on a regular basis for territorial continuity;

– cruise ships and non-scheduled passenger ships whose port call is accepted by the authority vested with port police powers;

– ships used for works on infrastructure at sea or in ports;

– ships participating in marine scientific research campaigns or campaigns of strategic interest;

– ships under repair in a shipyard as part of a convoy or sea trials (subject to the express agreement of the Signal station (sémaphore) closest to the shipyard);

– ships providing a pilotage service;

– ships providing a bunkering service for the benefit of other ships.

These ships are also authorized to anchor in compliance with the regulations in force.

For updates, visit https://premar-mediterranee.gouv.fr/ and https://limitesmaritimes.gouv.fr/. For updates from European Committee for Professional Yachting (ECPY), visit www.ecpy.org.

Antigua and Barbuda

The government of Antigua and Barbuda banned inbound commercial traffic from North America and Europe until April 9 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, effective March 26. And any foreign national who has visited the United States, Canada, or European within the previous 28 days will be denied entry. For more information, visit https://ab.gov.ag/



Virgin Islands

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands has restricted activity to essential services until April 6.

The Virgin Islands Port Authority is open. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Seaborne and Cape Air have reduced schedules or have canceled flights to and from St. Thomas. No airline cancellations have been reported for St. Croix. All three car ferry companies operating between St. John and St. Thomas are operating on modified ferry service schedules and inter-island passenger ferries are operating as normal, but with reduced passenger capacity. The QE IV ferry, which services the St. Croix-St. Thomas route, has halted operations until further notice.

The Edward Blyden Terminal closed operations on March 25 until further notice. Customs services will be available at the Blyden Terminal from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cargo operations in the territory will continue as normal. The V.I. Port Authority reminds the public that all its seaports and mariners operate under the rules and regulations set by the U.S. Coast Guard.For more information, visit https://www.vi.gov/.

ORIGINAL POST: March 26, 4:12 p.m.

As governments around the world attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, many have issued restrictions and guidelines. As details continue to change, here is a list of the latest with links to follow official sources for clarification and information.

Sint Maarten

The government of Sint Maarten has closed its territorial waters to foreign vessels as of March 24. Travel restrictions for shippers and mariners include megayachts, pleasure vessels, passenger vessels, and sailing yachts.

Vessels are no longer allowed in Simpson Bay Lagoon to conduct fuel bunkering and provisioning activities, according to Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs, chairman of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Such activities are allowed “where the vessel is already docked at a facility that provides such at a marina or docking location.”

The government site cites non-compliance as the impetus for the rule.

“It was brought to the attention of the EOC on Tuesday that procedures were not being followed in accordance to the directives that were stated before in order to protect the external borders of the country,” according to the declaration. “Due to the non-compliance, vessels who require fuel bunkering and food provisioning will have to do this at Port St. Maarten, which has a sterile port protocol in place.”

Vessel agents and marinas remain responsible for providing shore support to vessels while ensuring that crew and/or staff adhere to the current government COVID-19 restrictions. Following are several points from the recent regulations:

All crew members and captains that are allowed entry as a result of the exemptions and the crew of all vessels that are currently anchored in bays or docked at any of the local marinas on island “are requested to remain onboard of their vessels for the duration of the travel restrictions that are currently in place for both air and sea travel. Shore leave is prohibited. Local vessel agents and other support services will remain responsible for providing shore support to vessels that choose to remain anchored or docked in the waters of Sint Maarten. They are asked to ensure that their clients and the relevant crew comply with the above-listed conditions.”

Vessel operators are reminded to contact the officials via the emergency number 914 or VHF Channel 16 if any crew members or people on board their vessel are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Vessels are required to submit a copy of their Maritime Health Declaration 48 hours prior to their arrival to the department of Collective and Prevention Services.

The Bahamas

All sea ports are closed to “regional and international seafaring and private boating” and no visitors are permitted to enter the Bahamas by international flights, or to disembark for any reason including transiting through The Bahamas, according to an emergency order issued by the government of the Bahamas, as of March 24.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is following guidance from the Bahamas Ministry of Health and other government agencies pertaining to the country’s Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19. At this time, there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus isolated in quarantine in Nassau.

The exclusions are set to expire at 9 a.m. on March 31, unless otherwise stated.