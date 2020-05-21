The Triton

Editor's Pick

Yachts at UMC can be shown for sale in new FTZ

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

By Lucy Chabot Reed

Universal Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale has received authorization from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to function as a foreign trade zone (FTZ) for yachts listed for sale.

The designation means that foreign-flagged yachts listed for sale and docked at UMC can now be shown and sold to U.S. clients.

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida helped create the non-geographical marine FTZ in 2017, and more than a dozen companies have achieved the designation since then.

Bernard Calot

“Originally, we were not interested; business was going well,” said Bernard Calot, yard manager at UMC. “But our customers put pressure on us to do it. When the boats are for sale, they didn’t want to leave.”

Typically, a key component of an FTZs is the ability to import foreign-built parts such as engines without paying duty. UMC, however, opted not to register for that portion of the FTZ. Its certification only entitles yachts listed for sale to be shown to U.S. clients. The entire marina is available to be used as the FTZ, but two slips are currently designated. 

Over the past eight months working to get the FTZ certification, the yard invested about $50,000 in CBP-required cameras, video storage memory and fencing enhancements as well as hiring an agent to activate the slips when needed, said UMC General Manager Laurent Bensoussan.

Laurent Bensoussan

Dockage in the FTZ-activated slips is an additional $1 per foot per day over the yard’s standard rates.

“It’s not a money-making thing for us,” Calot said. “We did it more as a service because people requested it. Captains like it here and we want to keep them happy.”

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Yachts at UMC can be shown for sale in new FTZ

Yachts at UMC can be shown for sale in new FTZ

By Lucy Chabot Reed Universal Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale has received authorization from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to …

| | 0 Comments
Triton Survey: Most yachts have not cut salaries, half have cut jobs

Triton Survey: Most yachts have not cut salaries, half have cut jobs

By Lucy Chabot Reed Nearly two-thirds of the more than 100 captains who responded to this week’s Triton Survey indicated they have …

| , | 0 Comments
Monaco20: Large builder, broker groups will not exhibit in Monaco

Monaco20: Large builder, broker groups will not exhibit in Monaco

Two of the yachting industry’s significant trade associations have sent a letter to the organizers of the Monaco Yacht Show stating that …

| , | 1 Comment
Machinery Matters: Why condition monitoring is best practice

Machinery Matters: Why condition monitoring is best practice

Machinery Matters: by Larry D. Rumbol “Condition monitoring” is one of those phrases one hears in conferences and learned corners …

| , | 1 Comment