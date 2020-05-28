YPI adds former captain as managing partner in sales

The Triton

London-based Yachting Partners International has appointed Peter Thompson as managing partner for global yacht sales. He is tasked with building the sales department in Monaco and globally.

Thompson most recently was with Thompson, Westwood & White Yachts, a Monaco-based firm he co-founded in 2016. While there, he sold the 72m M/Y Honor (now Quantum of Solace), the 69m M/Y Spectre, the 65m M/Y Double Down, and the 52m M/Y Aura (now DB9) among others. Prior to that, he was new build director at Ocean Independence.

Thomspon

His career spans four decades across yacht sales, corporate management and as a captain, where his final command was the 70m M/Y Reverie (now Freedom).

