Acrew launches Superyacht Business Awards

Yacht crew events company Acrew has launched the Superyacht Business Awards to acknowledge the best superyacht businesses in the world, based on captain and crew experiences from last season. 

Nominations open Monday, June 15, and close July 31. The finalists, runners-up and winners will be championed by Acrew, which will promote them to its global network of superyachts. 

In its inaugural year, the Superyacht Business Awards will consist of four categories: Best Marina, Best Provisioning Company, Best Insurance (by type), and Best Superyacht Agent. Each category is divided by geographical region (except Best Insurance). For a full breakdown of categories, click here.

After the nomination round, a panel of captain and crew judges will review the nominees to select the finalists, which will be announced in October when Acrew captain and crew members will be able to vote for the winners.

The Superyacht Business Awards winners will be announced on Nov. 30.

