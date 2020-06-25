Where in the World

Benetti names new CEO

Posted on

Marco Valle, who remains in charge of the Azimut Division, will take on the role of Group CEO at Azimut Benetti SpA on Sept. 1, when current Group CEO Franco Fusignani will step down.

“This decision will encourage an organic and unified approach to business management, benefiting effectiveness, rapid response and efficiency,” the company stated in a press release announcing the news. “The intention to preserve the specific characteristics and values of each brand, whose distinct identities form the basis of the Group’s success, will clearly remain a core target.”

Fusignani, 75, will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Marco Valle

“Marco Valle, who joined the company 25 years ago, has the full support of the Vitelli family and the Group’s Board of Directors in this new challenge, which he will no doubt rise to with the same spirit of success that has been a distinctive feature of his work, first as Azimut Yachts sales director and for the last four years as CEO of the Azimut division,” said Paolo Vitelli, Azimut Benetti Group chairman.