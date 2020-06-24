Where in the World

Brazilian shipyard INACE creates superyacht division

Brazilian yacht and ship builder INACE (Indústria Naval do Ceará S.A.) has launched a new division: INACE Superyachts. A partnership between the 52-year-old shipyard, its Brazilian dealer Yacht Collection, and international distributor Flavio Constantino, a broker based in Florida, the new division’s goal is to develop, build and sell world-class explorer yachts for the global market.

The new division’s first two hulls, both 90-foot models, are in construction at the yard, with Hull No. 1 scheduled to launch in February 2021 and make its world debut at the Rio Boat Show in Rio de Janeiro in April 2021.

INACE Superyachts’ initial offerings include two steel/aluminum explorer yacht series, designed in collaboration with HydroTec, HotLab, Guida Design, and Fernando de Almeida Design.

The Explora line has contemporary lines, plumb bows and large open spaces engineered to carry a multitude of toys and equipment. Available in 90-foot (27m), 127-foot (38.5m), 131-foot (40m), 145-foot (44m) and 165-foot (50m) models.

The Aventura line has a classic design marked by raked bows, fluid lines and elegant interior/exterior spaces to promote social interaction. Available in 100-foot (30m), 125-foot (38m), 135-foot (41m) and 147-foot (44.5m) models.

“INACE has built more than 660 vessels since it was founded in 1968,” said Constantino, who was named INACE Superyachts director. “Among this vast portfolio, built for demanding global clients in the defense, work and leisure industries, are 45 long-range yachts sold to adventurous clients all over the world – most of them still in operation today.

“Now, INACE Superyachts is drawing on the shipyard’s established expertise in building reliable, seaworthy, long-range vessels to offer the next generation of luxury explorer yachts, developed in collaboration with world-class international design firms and naval architects in order to fulfill the needs and desires of today’s owners; specifically, larger living areas and more efficient hulls.”

First to launch from the new INACE Superyachts division, the 90-foot Explora sports a modern plumb bow that creates more internal volume – about 4,300 square feet. Displacing 235 gross tons, this tri-deck full-displacement explorer yacht features five en-suite staterooms, including a main-deck master suite. Built to American specs with twin 800-hp MAN diesels, her top speed is projected to be 13 knots with a range of 3,000 nautical miles at 10 knots.

INACE Explora 90′