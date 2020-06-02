Where in the World

Ferretti expands HQ at LMC

The Ferretti Group has designated its offices at Fort Lauderdale’s Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC) as its North American headquarters for its American service department.

The Ferretti Group’s service center for its North American after-market warranty work has been based at LMC since April 2017. Now, it has expanded its space at LMC to 30,000 square feet, which includes additional office space, a parts and service warehouse, workshop space, dockage, lay day space and covered sheds. Ferretti Group now has 16 in- and out-of-water slips at LMC to service existing and new customers, regardless of what brand vessel they own.

“We are very pleased with this fantastic opportunity presented by LMC and we believe our company is an excellent fit at the boatyard,” said Ferretti Group Chief Commercial Officer Stefano de Vivo. “LMC has clearly invested a lot in the quality of the facility, with a focus on delivering more to the elite customer experience with regard to refit, parts and services.”

The Ferretti Group, a member of LMC’s Builder Alliance Program, include the brands of Riva, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Custom Line, Itama, Mochi Craft, Wally and CRN.

“Among the factors in The Ferretti Group’s decision to expand at LMC is the overall size of the facility, our attention to a positive customer experience and our ability to accommodate the needs of the company’s fleet at any time,” said Colin Kiley, executive vice president of LMC.

LMC is a 65-acre facility consisting of a boatyard, marina and marine service center. It has 10,000 linear feet of dockage, can accommodate boats up to 200 feet with 25 covered slips and 207 berths. The facility also has five boat lifts with haul-out capacity up to 485 tons. LMC leases workshop and office space to more than 20 on-site contractors.