Editor's Pick

Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sunseeker thought to be about 65 feet caught fire and was destroyed today at Valentines Marina on Harbour Island in the Bahamas. There were no injuries.

According to several captains at the scene and local newspaper reports, volunteers pulled the boat off the fuel dock but not before it caused some damage. The boat sank a few hours later.

Water and electric service in the marina has been interrupted, and the marina will likely not have fuel available until repairs are complete.

“I was walking by and the galley window blew out; smoke and flames followed,” said a captain on scene in an email to The Triton. “I helped the captain with the tender”, which was saved.

It is believed the fire began in the galley.

The Harbour Island Bulletin Board Facebook page includes a video.