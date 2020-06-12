Where in the World

IPM Group takes over Ibiza marina

Spain-based IPM Group has taken over concession and management of the former Ibiza Magna marina on Ibiza, southwest of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands. Now called Marina Port Ibiza, it has 85 moorings for yachts up to 60m.

The marina is at the foot of Ibiza’s old town — a World Heritage Site by UNESCO — and is expected to shift completely to new management and operating procedures in time for international arrivals with no need for quarantine on July 1.

IPM Group also manages Marina Port de Mallorca and Marina Palma. For more information, visit www.marinaportibiza.com.