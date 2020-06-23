Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

It used to be that people would ask yachties “You get paid to do that?” Now, in the social media generation, the questions crew get asked by non-yachties tend to be more about celebrities and the reality TV show “Below Deck.”
Here’s the buzz on our most recent Friday Funday question: When people find out you work on yachts, what’s the most typical question they ask you?
Jeffrey W. Callahan: Is it like Below Deck?
Hugh David Black: Have you ever met anyone famous?
Robert Lattimer: Who’s the owner?
Rx Santiago: Who is the boss? Is he or she famous?
Dave and Diane Johnson: (A conversation with a group of teenage girls in Greenport, N.Y.):
Them: Is there anyone famous onboard?
Me: I not aloud to say.
Them: Please just tell me who it is!
Me: I could lose my job if I do.
Them: Is it Michael Jackson?
Me: Really, I can’t say.
Them: Please tell him that we love him soooo much.
Me: Ok, I will.
Thankfully, though, there are other brain cells in action and other questions do get asked.
Nicklaus Louw: How do you get the little boats on and off?
Veronica Hast: Do you really drive it?
Mike Jones: What’s your hourly rate?
Zach Kowalski: What do you do all day?
Martyn Walker: What’s the worst sea you have been in?
Palladium Techs: Do you get to go on all the yachts?
Cynthia Zvanut Hovey and Winston Hovey: How in the world did you get that job? (That’s why we wrote the book, “There’s a Yacht More to Life: Loving, Working and Playing in Paradise”.)
