The Triton

Editor's Pick

Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

It used to be that people would ask yachties “You get paid to do that?” Now, in the social media generation, the questions crew get asked by non-yachties tend to be more about celebrities and the reality TV show “Below Deck.”

Here’s the buzz on our most recent Friday Funday question: When people find out you work on yachts, what’s the most typical question they ask you?

Jeffrey W. Callahan: Is it like Below Deck?

Hugh David Black: Have you ever met anyone famous?

Robert Lattimer: Who’s the owner?

Rx Santiago: Who is the boss? Is he or she famous?

Dave and Diane Johnson: (A conversation with a group of teenage girls in Greenport, N.Y.):
Them: Is there anyone famous onboard?
Me: I not aloud to say.
Them: Please just tell me who it is!
Me: I could lose my job if I do.
Them: Is it Michael Jackson?
Me: Really, I can’t say.
Them: Please tell him that we love him soooo much.
Me: Ok, I will.

Thankfully, though, there are other brain cells in action and other questions do get asked.

Nicklaus Louw: How do you get the little boats on and off?

Veronica Hast: Do you really drive it?

Mike Jones: What’s your hourly rate?

Zach Kowalski: What do you do all day?

Martyn Walker: What’s the worst sea you have been in?

Palladium Techs: Do you get to go on all the yachts?

Cynthia Zvanut Hovey and Winston Hovey: How in the world did you get that job? (That’s why we wrote the book, “There’s a Yacht More to Life: Loving, Working and Playing in Paradise”.)

Be sure to share your insights on our next question this Friday on Facebook (TritonNews) and Instagram (TheTritonNews).

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

It used to be that people would ask yachties “You get paid to do that?” Now, in the social media generation, the questions crew get …

| , | 0 Comments
St. Vincent reopens for yachts, guests

St. Vincent reopens for yachts, guests

The Ministry of National Security for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has released official protocols for yachts and guests who arrive by …

| , | 0 Comments
Northern Europe offers memorable cruising grounds

Northern Europe offers memorable cruising grounds

By Rebecca Whitlocke In recent years, countries in Scandinavia, the Baltic and the fringe of the Arctic have become more popular with …

| , , | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: We are not all the same

Owner’s View: We are not all the same

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller I have found it difficult to describe an average owner of a crewed yacht, but I understand the …

| , | 4 Comments