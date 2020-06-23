The Triton

Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: classic Feadship sells; a Hunt listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Auspicious, a 167-foot (51m) yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine, sold by Yachting Partners International, who brought the buyer, and Edmiston, who represented the seller.

M/Y Avante V, a 120-foot (36.6m) Feadshp launched in 1974, sold by IYC brokers Bob O’Brien and Michael Rafferty in an in-house deal.

S/Y XNOI, a 100-foot (30.7m) Perini Navi launched in 2012, sold by TWW Yachts broker Lillo Mazzetti representing the seller and Continental Maritime broker Robert Yenovkian introducing the buyer. 

A new Pearl 95, a 95-foot (29m) yacht built by Pearl Yachts, sold by Baxter Marine. Delivery is expected later this year.

M/Y Stephanie, an 85-foot (26m) yacht launched by Princess Yachts in 2011, by Matthew Stone, who brought the buyer. It was listed with Off the Hook Yacht Sales broker Ryan Gessel.

New in the sales fleet

A 90-foot (27m) Custom Hunt launched in 1997, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Hank Halsted for $2.6 million as a three-year lease through Associated Marine Institutes

M/Y Simon Says, an 86-foot (26m) Outer Reef launched in 2017, listed with Denison broker Mike Kiely for just under $5 million.

M/Y Water Jump II, a 70-foot (21m) yacht built by Baia in 2015, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for $1.65 million.

