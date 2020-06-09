Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Hunter, Tyr sell; H, Revelry listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Hunter, a 161-foot (49m) Trinity launched in 2006, by brokers Kurt Bosshardt and Patrick Hopkins of Denison Yacht Sales.

M/Y Tyr (ex-T6), a 159-foot (48m) vessel built by Flyghtship, sold by Edmiston broker James Lloyd. Broker Merle Wood of Merle Wood & Associates represented the seller.

M/Y Entourage, a 152-foot (46.5m) Admiral launched in 2014, sold by IYC broker Richard Gray bringing the buyer, and Sean Moran and Ross Tannock of Moran Yacht & Ship representing the seller.

S/Y Gigreca, a 78-foot (24m) sailing yacht built by Admiral Silent in 2015, sold in an in-house deal at IYC, with broker Michel Chryssicopoulos representing both seller and buyer. It was listed at €1.95 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y H, a 140-foot (42.6m) Benetti launched in 2015, listed with IYC broker Rob Newton for $18.5 million.

M/Y Revelry, a 128-foot (39m) Hakvoort launched in 2010, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for $13.9 million.

M/Y Sun, a 115-foot (35.5m) yacht built by Arcadia in 2012, listed with TWW Yachts broker Vedat Kohen for €6.85 million.

M/Y Maverick, a 95-foot (29m) expedition vessel built by Kuipers Doggersbank in 2003, listed with IYC broker Roy Sea for just under $7 million.

M/Y Asha, a 92-foot (28m) yacht built by Maiora in 2006, listed with IYC brokers Darko Kascelan and Bozena Buskovic Kascelan for just under €1.5 million.

T/T Jazz, a 72-foot (22m) Princess motoryacht launched in 2015, listed with Merle Wood & Associates broker Nicholas Cardoza for $1.95 million.